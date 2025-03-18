Indore to set up nation's first PPP green waste processing plant

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, Indore is poised to launch the country’s first PPP green waste processing plant that will recycle wooden waste and branches of large trees to produce pellets that can serve as an alternative to coal, an official said on Tuesday.

The facility will not only process green waste but also generate revenue, with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) earning nearly Rs 3,000 per tonne in royalty for supplying wood and branches, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Built on 55,000 square feet of land in Bicholi Hapsi, the plant will recycle wood and branches to produce wooden pellets.

Wooden pellets, produced from green waste, are utilised across various industries, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), where they serve as an eco-friendly alternative for energy production and other applications.

Branches of large trees in Indore will be redirected to the Green Waste Processing Plant at City Forest, where they will be repurposed into valuable products. In addition, green waste generated from the premises of major institutions will be directly collected and sent to the facility, with a fixed fee structure in place, said the statement.

Every day, Indore, a key financial hub of Madhya Pradesh, generates nearly 30 tonnes of green waste -- wood, branches, leaves, and flowers. As the seasons change, especially during autumn, this volume soars to 60 to 70 tonnes.

The goal of this initiative is to efficiently manage green waste, promote environmental sustainability, and create additional revenue streams for the municipal corporation, said the statement.

“It will also play a crucial role in improving the Air Quality Index (AQI). By improving waste management practices, this initiative will enhance hygiene, reduce pollution, and curb the unnecessary burning of waste, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment,” said the statement.

“This initiative aligns with the vision of garbage-free cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, advancing efforts towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment,” said the statement.

