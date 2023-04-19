Indonesia's Mt. Semeru erupts, spews hot ash

Jakarta, April 19 (IANS) Mount Semeru in Indonesia's East Java province erupted 16 times on Wednesday, spewing hot ash as far as 2 km from the crater to the southeast, authorities said.

"The first eruption started at 7.10 a.m. and the second at 8.40 a.m., with a duration of 82 to 110 seconds," said Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post Officer Sigit Rian Alfian.

The mountain, as high as 3,676 metres above sea level, is in the third danger level, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authorities have asked people to remain vigilant, and in particular avoid its southeastern sector of 13 km and a 5 km radius around the summit to avoid eruption.

The eruption of Mount Semeru in December 2021 caused tens of thousands of people to flee home and claimed more than 50 lives.

