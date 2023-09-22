Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts

Jakarta, Sep 22 (IANS) Semeru volcano in Indonesa's East Java province erupted on Friday spewing hot ashes, and local authorities have warned people to stay away from the area.

According to the Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post, the volcano exploded at 9:23 a.m. local time, launching hot ashes as far as 700 meters from the crater to the southeast, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The volcano's eruption spewed a column of thick, grey ash towards southeast and south," Yadi Yuliandi, an officer of the monitoring post, said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities have called on people to remain vigilant, and in particular, avoid its southeastern sector of 13 km and a 5 km radius around the summit to avoid another eruption.

Semeru volcano, as high as 3,676 meters above sea level, remained in the third danger level, below the highest level of IV. Its eruption in December 2021 caused tens of thousands of people to flee home and claimed more than 50 lives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.