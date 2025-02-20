Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupts, triggers aviation warning, safety advisory

Jakarta, Feb 20 (IANS) Mount Dukono, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, prompting the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre to issue an aviation warning.

The volcano, situated on Halmahera Island, spewed a column of ash up to 2,000 metres into the sky. Thick white-to-grey clouds drifted south of the crater.

To mitigate the risks posed to aviation, a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting planes from flying below 5 km around the volcano.

Aircraft should also exercise caution regarding ash clouds, which can disrupt flights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents, visitors, and tourists in the vicinity of Mount Dukono are advised to refrain from any activities near the Malupang Warirang crater, an active crater on the volcano, within a 4 km radius.

People living around the volcano are encouraged to keep face masks readily available to protect against respiratory hazards from volcanic ash.

Mount Dukono, standing 1,087 metres above sea level, is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

Last month, Mount Merapi, located near the densely populated city of Yogyakarta, the capital of the Special Region of Yogyakarta Province in Indonesia, emitted hot lava.

The volcano erupted five times, with lava flows reaching up to 1,900 metres. This prompted the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre to issue a warning for the safety of nearby residents.

Standing at 2,968 metres, Mount Merapi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

Earlier on October 3, 2024, Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, emitted 21 lava flows towards the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

