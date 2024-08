Indonesian president-elect says to continue new capital development

Jakarta, Aug 12 (IANS) Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that he is committed to continuing the development of the country's new capital Nusantara during his administration.

Prabowo told reporters in Nusantara in the province of East Kalimantan that he was ready to work in the presidential office in the new capital after being inaugurated as the President, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I think I have said many times that I am committed to continuing, if possible I complete (the project)," he said.

It was reported that the 72-year-old politician will be sworn in in Nusantara in October when President Joko Widodo ends his term.

