Indonesian para-shooter Hastuti accepts two-year ban for anti-doping rule violation

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned shooting Para sport athlete Hanik Puji Hastuti of Indonesia for a period of two years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The Indonesian athlete returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided in-competition on December 4, 2023, during the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 competition in the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The substance she tested positive for was Propranolol and its metabolite 4-hydroxy-propranolol, both of which are included in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List under the class P1 (Beta-blockers). It is a specified substance for the purposes of the Code and is prohibited at all times in respect of shooting Para sport, the IPC informed in a release on Friday.

"World Abilitysport (WAS) assumed responsibility for implementing the anti-doping programme including the results management for the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in accordance with the terms of the WAS Anti-Doping Rules. In its role as results management authority, WAS had to determine whether the athlete had committed an ADRV and the disqualification of any results under the WAS Anti-Doping Rules," the release said.

The athlete accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on April 14, 2024, pending a resolution of her case. The athlete subsequently admitted the ADRV asserted against her by WAS and the consequences proposed by WAS in respect of the ADRV.

On April 30, 2024, WAS issued a reasoned decision confirming that the athlete had committed an ADRV and disqualifying all the athlete’s results from the 2023 World Abilitysport Games, together with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of all related medals, points, and prizes.

Following this, the matter was transferred to the IPC as the international federation for the athlete’s sport (shooting Para sport) – to determine any further applicable consequences for the athlete, including any period of ineligibility as per the terms of the Code.

The athlete accepted the further consequences proposed by the IPC in the resolution of her case. As a result of her violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for two years from April 14, 2024, until April 13, 2026.

All results obtained by the athlete from the date the sample was collected (December 4, 2023) until the commencement of the provisional suspension (April 14, 2024) are also disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.

