Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to build 60 MW floating solar plant in West Java

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PT PLN Indonesia (PLN) has partnered with a Saudi Arabian company to develop a 60 megawatt (MW) floating solar power plant at Saguling Reservoir in West Java.

"This project aims to strengthen the renewable energy sector in Indonesia, minimise the impact of climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," PLN President Director Edwin Nugraha Putra said on Sunday.

This project is also Indonesia's effort to accelerate the energy transition and support the target of net-zero emissions by 2060, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Edwin.

Targeted to be commercially operational by June 2026, Edwin believes this project will boost investment and strengthen Indonesia-Saudi Arabia relations.

On November 9, 2023, Indonesia inaugurated the Cirata floating solar power plant, funded by United Arab Emirates-based company Masdar, covering an area of 250 hectares in West Java with a peak capacity of 192 megawatts, making it the largest in Southeast Asia.

