Indonesia announces successful new capital city airport's first landing test

Jakarta, Sep 13 (IANS) The Indonesian government completed the construction of the runway at the new capital Nusantara on Thursday, with Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi successfully conducting the first landing test.

"After undergoing various calibration processes and a series of flight safety tests, a Longitude jet owned by the Calibration Institute successfully landed on the Nusantara airport runway safely and perfectly," Budi wrote on his social media account.

Captain Wirasono, one of the pilots operating the jet, assessed that the Nusantara airport infrastructure is ready for use. He flew the aircraft at a speed of 880 km/h, comparable to that of narrow-body aircraft like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320.

Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati added that the runway verification was carried out from September 8 to 9 and the calibration on September 10 to ensure flight safety and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The construction of the VVIP (Very Very Important Person) terminal at the airport has reached 90 percent completion, and the VIP (Very Important Person) terminal is 80 percent complete, while supporting facilities, including the Air Traffic Controller tower and administrative building, are still under development.

