'Indigenous defence': Govt greenlights Rs 54,000 crore purchases of India-made military hardware (Lead)

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday approved eight proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore that include the purchase of more powerful engines for the Army’s T-90 tanks, anti-submarine torpedoes for the Navy, and Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems for the Air Force.

The council accorded ‘Acceptance of Necessity’ (AoN) for the procurement of a 1350 HP engine to upgrade the present 1000 HP engine for the T-90 tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks especially in high-altitude areas by increasing the power-to-weight ratio, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Similarly, the Council gave its nod for the procurement of the indigenously-developed Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) for the Indian Navy. The ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo has been developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy's capability against adversaries' submarine threats.

The DAC also accorded AoN for Indian Air Force’s procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems which are capability enhancers that can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system, the statement explained.

As a part of celebrating 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence, the DAC also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the Capital Acquisition Process for the defence services to make it faster, more effective and efficient, the Defence Ministry said.

The large orders being placed for India-made military hardware have also resulted in an increase in self-reliance in accordance with the government’s Atmanirbhar goal.

Rajnath Singh has expressed confidence that defence production, having crossed the record figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, will exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26 while defence exports, which touched the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore, will surpass Rs 30,000 crore.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the acquisition of the India-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore, marking a major step towards the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

