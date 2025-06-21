Indian women shine in U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in Vietnam

Vung Tau (Vietnam), June 21 (IANS) Indian women Under-23 wrestlers made the country proud with their outstanding performance in the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, currently underway in Vung Tau (Vietnam), winning 10 medals in all.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Indian women’s wrestling team clinched the Champion Trophy, securing medals in all 10 weight categories– four gold, five silver, and one bronze.

Priyanshi Prajapat in 50 Kg class, Reena in 55 Kg category, Shrishti in 68 Kg and Priya in the 76 Kg weight class won the gold medals for India.

The silver medals were bagged by Neha Sharma in 57 Kg, Pragati in 62 Kg, Siksha in 65 Kg, Tanvi in 59 Kg and Jyoti Berwal in the 72 Kg won the silver medals.

Hinaben Khalifa bagged the bronze medal in the 53 Kg.

In Greco-Roman Wrestling, Sumit brought glory to India by winning a gold medal in the 63 kg category. Additionally, Nitesh secured a bronze medal in the 97 kg weight category, along with one more bronze medalist secured by Ankit Gulia in the 72 Kg.

The Men’s Freestyle events are currently in progress. Notably, Vicky, competing in the 97 kg Freestyle category, has already bagged a Gold Medal, adding to India's growing medal tally.

India is expected to win more medals in the remaining bouts scheduled on Saturday.

