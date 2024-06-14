Indian Supercross Racing League season 2 to begin in January next year

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) After the resounding success of its inaugural season, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced the season 2, slated to kick off in January 2025 and run until March.

Recognised as the world's first franchise-based supercross racing series, ISRL is elevated the adrenaline-fueled action to new heights with an extended 60-day season.

"Season 2 of the ISRL promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, with an increased number of races and new stadiums set to captivate motorsports enthusiasts across the nation. Rider registration for the upcoming season will be commencing by the end of June 2024, following a surge in inquiries from riders worldwide eager to compete in one of the most thrilling racing events on the Indian calendar. The rider auction for season 2 is scheduled for the month of October 2024," the organisers said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to announce the commencement of Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League," said Veer Patel, Co-founder & Director of Indian Supercross Racing League. "After the phenomenal success of our inaugural season, the anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable. We have received overwhelming interest from riders across the globe, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the ISRL."

Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, added, "The excitement and enthusiasm generated in Season 1 were truly remarkable, creating a unique niche audience in India that never existed before. We are eagerly looking forward to an even bigger and more exciting Season 2."

Building on the momentum of its debut season, ISRL season 2 is bigger, bolder and faster than ever before and will feature an expanded roster of races and new stadiums, promising fans an even more electrifying experience.

