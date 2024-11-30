Indian shooting has a lot more to offer in many Olympics to come, says Shagun Chowdhary

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Shooting contributed in a major way to India’s medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics by bagging three medals, two of which were earned by Manu Bhaker. Shotgun shooter Shagun Chowdhary believes Indian shooting is well-placed to fetch a lot more medals in many future editions of the Olympics.

“Indian shooting has been having quite a few glorious years and it's just the amount of effort and hard work that the kids have put in that have culminated in results eventually. I think we all look for immediate gains, but what's really needed is to focus on long term goals because sports is a long term association.

“It takes a long time in order to (get results), as a lot of hard work and time and experience (is put in) to get that one medal. So just have patience and Indian shooting has a lot more to offer in the next, many, many Olympics,” said Shagun in an exclusive conversation with IANS on the sidelines of ‘TURF 2024’, the 14th Global Sports Summit organised by FICCI at their headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking about the need of having conversations around women in sports through events like this, Shagun said, “It’s very important to get everybody's insight on what they feel about sports, especially of athletes and administrators, because that will build a bridge in terms of having a more cohesive environment for sports to thrive.”

She also expressed how women can be included in more administration roles in sporting federations in India. “To get more women in sports administration, there should be at least like what Australia is doing, at least having a 40% attendance of women administrators in order to have a more balanced view of sport.”

“It’s because now as we see we have as many girls as boys who have started to participate considering the way we are performing internationally. So if we have enough athletes, then we also need to have enough women administrators on the board in order to support them.”

Shagun, who was a part of the double trap shooting team who won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, revealed she hopes to be back in action in January next year.

“The outlook for Indian shooting is always bright. It's going to be always bright. Hopefully by January, I am back on the field. I broke my ankle in September this year. So I am just waiting for that to heal and then you will see me back in action.”

