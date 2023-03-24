Indian sentenced in US for distribution of child sexual abuse material

New York, March 24 (IANS) A 34-year-old cruise ship employee from Goa has been sentenced in a federal district court to 188 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Angelo Victor Fernandes sent 13 child pornography videos through an instant messaging application to Daniel Scott Crow between January 16 and April 30, 2022, the US Department of Justice said.

Fernandes also communicated with Crow about arranging for the latter to travel to engage in sexual activity with minor children.

During a separate communication with an unidentified person, Fernandes talked about sexual abuse of minor children and his ability to obtain children for sex.

Crow pled guilty to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography in case number 22-cr-14035.

He was sentenced on December 12, 2022, to 30 years in prison.

