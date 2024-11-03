Indian pugilists shine with 17 medals at U19 World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Indian boxers made a strong impression at the U19 World Championships in Colorado, USA, clinching a total of 17 medals (10 girls, 7 boys).

The medal count was highlighted by the contributions of 11 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), of which 8 are SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) trainees.

The medalists also included 3 NCOE trainees who are non-KIAs, all training out of NCOE Rohtak.

The medal-winning KIAs from the competition included 5 boys and 6 girls. Among the NCOEs, NCOE Rohtak athletes won 10 medals, comprising 2 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze. NCOE Aurangabad contributed to 1 gold medal.

Medal-winning Khelo India Athletes:

Boys - Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, Krrish Pal (all NCOE Rohtak), Aryan, Rishi Singh

Girls - Krisha Verma (NCOE Aurangabad), Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal (all NCOE Rohtak), Supriya Devi

Medal-winning NCOE Athletes:

NCOE Rohtak – Parthavi, Vanshika (Gold), Chanchal, Nisha, Vini, Akansha, Kritika (Silver), Krrish Pal, Sumit, Lakshay Rathi (Bronze)

NCOE Aurangabad – Krisha Verma (Gold)

Overall Medal Winners:

Gold: Krisha Verma (F75kg), Parthavi Grewal (F65kg), Vanshika Goswami (F+80KG), Hemant Sangwan (M90kg)

Silver: Nisha (F51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (F54kg), Kritika Wasan (F80kg), Chanchal Chaudhary (F48kg), Anjali Singh (F57kg), Vini (F60kg), Akansha Phalaswal (F70kg), Rahul Kundu (M75kg)

Bronze: Rishi Singh (M50kg), Krrish Pal (M55kg), Sumit (M70kg), Aryan (M85kg), Lakshay Rathi (M90+kg)

