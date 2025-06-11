Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Former Australian player-turned-head coach Tim Walsh, who led the Australian women’s rugby sevens team to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, expressed strong belief in the transformative power of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) and is confident that the tournament’s structure, professionalism, and potential will propel Indian rugby towards greater heights.

Reflecting on his experience, Walsh, who is the head coach of Mumbai Dreamers, said, "So far it has been excellent for us. The environment is very welcoming and very professionally run. The training facilities are amazing, and we’re getting some great work under our belts to go and put on a show."

The RPL is the first-of-its-kind franchise tournament for Rugby Sevens. Speaking on the league’s unique format, Walsh reckoned that the environment is helping all the players evolve. "We get to share our knowledge and experience with each other and grow. Everyone here is going to grow as a player, a coach, and a person. It’s a privilege to be part of it."

When asked about the Indian talent in his squad, Walsh highlighted how well they’ve adapted to the team environment. “The Indian boys have fitted in extraordinarily well. They’ve got some serious skill and talent. Now, it’s our job now to unlock it.”

The Australian also underlined GMR RPL’s long-term value for India’s Olympic ambitions, stating, “Hopefully the impact is exponential. The tournament has visionary leaders and backing from amazing sponsors. Everything takes time, but with investment and professionalism, India has every chance to reach the Olympics.”

“Shout out to Rugby India and GMR for making this happen. It’s a really powerful growth moment for rugby and rugby sevens. You’re merging sport and entertainment in a fantastic, colourful country”, he added.

Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Walsh offered a coach’s perspective with a human touch. “What I love about coaching is bringing different people together and watching them have a really good time. When they enjoy themselves, they perform well. We’re after a great challenge, great energy, and hopefully, a win.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.