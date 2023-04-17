Indian-origin woman from Australia killed in Sri Lanka road accident

Colombo, April 17 (IANS) A 68 year-old Indian-origin woman from Australia was killed and her daughter injured when a car in which they were travelling fell off a cliff in Sri Lanka, police said.

Prakash Sharita Devi from Sydney was rushed to the Gampola General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the Colombo Page reported.

Her daughter as well as the cab driver are being treated for injuries at the same hospital.

The car was traveling from Gampola towards Hemmathagama when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and it ran off the road and rolled down the cliff, preliminary investigations revealed.

