Indian-origin man charged with teen's murder in London

London, Oct 31 (IANS) A 23-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a teen, who was found dead with stab wounds in Croydon, south London.

Sahil Sharma will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 19-year-old fellow Indian Mehak Sharma.

A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on October 31 and Mehak's next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Sahil is believed to have been an Indian national who arrived in the UK recently, according to The Independent.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on October 29 afternoon, to contact them.

