Indian national in Dubai to get over Rs 5.5 lakh per month for next 25 years

Dubai, July 29 (IANS) A 38-year-old Indian architect will get Rs 5.5 lakh per month for the next 25 years after he was named the first winner of the UAE's mega prize draw.

Mohammed Adil Khan from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who has been working at a real estate company in Dubai since five years, participated in the Emirates Draw's FAST5 game for the first time and became the lucky winner, The Khaleej Times reported.

Khan said he was shocked to get a congratulatory email informing him about his windfall. “

The initial shock turned into excitement when I received the mail. When I received a call from the organisers, I was way too overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it and feel like I can retire and my future is secure. I feel I have retired early," Khan, who has a family of eight back home dependent on him, told The Khaleej Times.

Emirates Draw launched its FAST5 game nearly 8 weeks ago which offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket.

In addition to competing for the Dh25,000 grand prize every month for the next 25 years, three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw.

Khan is the sole breadwinner of the family after his brother passed away due to Covid, and says that he wants to bring his whole family to the UAE and enrol his nephews in schools here.

“This winning is not just mine. Possible due to prayers of every single one in my family, the Almighty God has favoured his blessings on us,” Khan told The Khaleej Times, adding that the winning will also be going to friends and extended family, welfare and charity.

When asked about his strategy in selecting his winning numbers, Khan said: “I picked my numbers randomly. Most importantly, one must be in it to win it.”

