Indian Men's Hockey Team joins roar in Ranchi for Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Ranchi, Nov 4 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of solidarity and support, the Indian Men's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi to stand firmly behind the Indian Women's Hockey Team as they prepare to battle it out in the Semi-Finals of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.

The Indian Women's Team, which is currently undefeated in the tournament, is set to face Korea in the Semi-Finals on 4th November, and the anticipation in the stadium is electric.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team's impressive journey in the tournament, winning all five of their Pool stage encounters and securing the top spot in the points tally with a perfect 15 points, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their resounding 5-0 victory over Korea in the Pool stage encounter added an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming clash.

Notably, seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and other players including Nilakanta Sharma Mandeep Singh, and Varun Kumar have already arrived in Ranchi, while some other players – Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Krishan Bahadur Pathak are scheduled to arrive later in the evening today.

Meanwhile, speaking about coming to Ranchi to witness the knockout stage of the tournament, PR Sreejesh said, "It's fantastic to be here in Ranchi, supporting our fellow athletes. The enthusiasm in the city is truly electrifying, and we can see how passionate the fans are about women's hockey. It's a clear indication that our women's team is moving in the right direction. We are here to lend our full support and cheer for them as they aim to clinch the title."

The unity and camaraderie displayed by the Indian Men's Hockey Team in standing by their female counterparts is a testament to the strength and solidarity that exists within the Indian hockey community. As the Indian Women's Team gears up for the Semi-Finals, the stadium is set to witness an unforgettable showdown, with players and fans alike coming together to celebrate the spirit of hockey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.