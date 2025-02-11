Indian HC in Canada celebrates vibrance of Bharat's strong economic and cultural connect

Ottawa, Feb 11 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Ottawa organised an outreach event in the Canadian capital early Tuesday (India time) to promote several events and initiatives, including the One District One Product (ODOP), World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves 2025), Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Mahakumbh 2025, Kashi Tamil Sangam (KTS), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship programmes and Indian economy and Budget 2025-26.

Speaking at the event, Acting High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik elaborated on how these Government of India initiatives reflect Bharat's strong economic and cultural connect in Canada. He also encouraged everyone to actively embrace and participate in such programmes.

The outreach event spotlighted the rise of India as a global soft power and the tremendous progress made over the last one decade through various path breaking initiatives.

The ODOP aims at manifesting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the country. It is based on the idea to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the country. In 2023, ODOP exhibitions were held in Vancouver to promote exports of ODOP products.

Similarly, in December 2024, Prime Minister Modi launched WAVES, terming it as a crucial step toward making India a global content creation hub.

Celebrating heritage and culture, the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has been the biggest confluence of humanity. Indians from all over the globe, including Canada, have attended the spiritual congregation that is taking place after 144 years. Celebrating the timeless bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.O is another initiative of the Modi government that will commence on February 15 in Varanasi and conclude on February 24.

On the economic front, India's Union Budget 2025-26 has been hailed for boosting India's growth in the global economy, focusing specifically on innovation, exports, and strengthening the country's position in international trade and manufacturing.

Despite the Canadian government led by Justin Trudeau engaging in anti-India rhetoric for a long time, the outreach event called for fostering better people-to-people contact between the two countries while celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and economic progress at the same time.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has been instrumental in improving political and economic relations between both the nations. It also promotes cultural activities and exchanges, and various initiatives by the Government of India to bolster relations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.