Indian delegation arrives in Indonesia after successfully concluding Singapore visit

Jakarta, May 28 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha-led delegation arrived in Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta, on Wednesday after successfully wrapping up the Singapore visit, conveying India's unequivocal stance against terrorism.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. India stands committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

During the course of their stay in Jakarta, the delegation will engage with members of the Indonesian government, parliamentarians, leaders of political parties, the ASEAN Secretary General, resident ambassadors, think tanks, academia, media, and a cross-section of the Indian community in Indonesia.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar.

After successfully completing their engagements in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, the delegates will now highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism to the Indonesian leadership.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian parliamentarians met Singaporean Ministers Edwin Tong, Sim Ann and Janil Puthucheary and reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

They also engaged with Singaporean Members of Parliament, senior business and community leaders, representatives of think-tanks, academia, media, and the Indian diaspora.

"During the interactions with Singaporean interlocutors, the delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Singapore said in a statement.

"They briefed about the new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism; India will give a fitting reply if there is a terrorist attack on India, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail, and India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. The delegation requested continued support from Singapore in the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

