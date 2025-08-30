Indian Army's Tiger Division engineers rebuild flood-ravaged Tawi bridge in record time

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) In a remarkable display of engineering prowess and resilience, the Indian Army's Tiger Division has restored connectivity across the inundated Tawi River in Jammu, reconstructing a vital bridge in just twelve hours amid treacherous conditions.

The eastern span of Tawi Bridge No 4, a critical lifeline for local communities and military logistics, was severely damaged by relentless monsoon floods that ravaged the region earlier this week.

This feat not only boosts morale but also highlights India's self-reliance in disaster management.

According to an official post of Indian Army on X, engineers from the Tiger Division swiftly deployed a 110-foot Bailey Bridge to revive the structure.

Overcoming washed-out approaches, limited workspace, and on-going adverse weather, the team worked tirelessly to ensure vehicular movement was restored without delay.

This rapid intervention prevented potential isolation of villages and facilitated the flow of essential supplies, underscoring the Army's role in disaster response.

The Tawi River, which flows through Jammu city, swelled due to torrential rainfall, leading to widespread flooding that submerged low-lying areas, displaced hundreds of residents, and caused significant infrastructure damage.

The bridge No 4, part of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway network, serves as a key artery for civilian traffic, tourism, and defence operations in the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir region.

Its collapse could have hampered relief efforts and economic activities, but the Army's prompt action averted a prolonged crisis.

A spokesperson for the Tiger Division highlighted the challenges; that their sappers battled against time and terrain, using modular “Bailey components to bridge the gap efficiently".

Bailey Bridges, known for their portability and strength, have been staple in military engineering since World War-II, proving invaluable in India's rugged landscapes.

Local residents expressed gratitude, with all praises that Army is their saviour in times like these.

The operation aligns with the Indian Army's broader mandate in civil assistance, often stepping in during natural calamities like the 2014 Kashmir floods or recent Uttarakhand disasters. The Indian Army's ingenuity in crisis reaffirms its commitment to national security and public welfare.

