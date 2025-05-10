Indian army responding to Pak ceasefire violations: FS Vikram Misri

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Indian armed forces have been responding adequately to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army despite the announcement of truce between the two countries a few hours earlier.

Speaking at a press briefing, Misri said the government has taken a serious note of the Pakistani actions. “This is a breach of understanding. The army is monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

He informed that the agreement to halt the ongoing hostilities over the past few days was reached this evening. However, in the past few hours, there have been serious violations of this agreement from the Pakistani side.

“Indian soldiers are carrying out retaliatory action and responding to this border intrusion. This aggression is highly condemnable, and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan must understand the gravity of the situation and take immediate and appropriate action to stop this aggression.”

The Army, he added, is keeping a close watch on the situation and has been instructed to take firm and strong measures to deal with any incursion.

Notably, Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations even as the two countries agreed to observe a truce on land, air, and at sea from 5 p.m. onwards (Saturday).

However, despite the announcement of a ceasefire by India and Pakistan, there was a violation by the Pakistan army on Saturday evening in Akhnoor, Mendhar, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Bhimber and Gurez sectors, while loud blasts were also heard in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar. This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Reports mentioned that drones were sighted and brought down in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment area.

The headquarters of the Army’s 15th Corps is in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of the city. A blackout was observed in Srinagar after loud explosions were heard.

Blackout was also observed in Kathua and Baramulla districts immediately after ceasefire violations and sightings of drones at some places across the LoC in the Indian territory.

Reports said a drone was brought down in Baramulla town as well. There are reports of ceasefire violations in the Arnia sector of the international border in the Samba district.

Sirens echoed in Akhnoor and Baramulla towns.

Earlier, after the successful conclusion of anti-terror ‘Operation Sindoor’ and announcement of ceasefire with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and congratulated the armed forces for their decisive actions.

PM Modi also took stock of gains from the operation, which saw destruction of nine terror platforms in Pakistan, damage to over a dozen Pakistani air bases, extensive breakdown of ‘Pakistani morale’ and a ceasefire on Indian terms.

The ceasefire sparked spontaneous celebrations across the country, especially border areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, with people shouting slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

