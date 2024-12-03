India will host Women's T20 WC for Blind; Pakistan have nothing to do with it: CABI chief

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar came down heavily on Pakistani media for creating "unnecessary confusion" by reporting that India have been stripped of the hosting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup for Blind, scheduled to take place in November next year.

Several Pakistani media outlets have reported that India's hosting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup for Blind have been revoked following the country's decision to 'not travel to Pakistan to participate in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup for Blind'.

This came amid the ongoing chaos for the Champions Trophy 2025 where BCCI communited to the ICC that Indian team will not travel to Pakistan after not getting approval from the central government.

"It's wrong news. We have won the hosting rights last year only. We've just discussed the modus operandi in the AGM. Pakistan have nothing to do with the Women's World Cup. If the Indian government allows us to have Pakistan in India, it will be held in India alone. Otherwise, we are exploring the possibility of a hybrid model to have it in India plus Nepal or Sri Lanka," Kivadasannavar told IANS over the phone.

During the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), held in Multan, Pakistan on Monday, it was discussed that "India will host the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in November 2025, employing a neutral venue or hybrid model".

"Pakistani media should shut up their mouths and stop sharing wrong news. They should stop creating confusion because if that's the case, then India will not invite Pakistan for any of the tournaments, including the World Cup," Kivadasannavar added.

Earlier, India pulled out of the fourth edition of the Men's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, being played in Pakistan, after failing to secure the Indian government's clearance for the squad to travel to Pakistan.

