INDIA will gain only by pulling in multiple parties entering Raj poll fray

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) The political dynamics of Rajasthan keeps on changing after every five years with -- Congress and BJP -- forming government every five alternate years.

However, this political dynamic dominated by two political shades, seems to be changing following the announcement of parties like AAP, RLP and BSP to contest the upcoming assembly polls on all 200 seats in the state.

Similarly, political players like Asaduddin Owaisi and parties like Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have also announced to jump in the fray making the upcoming elections interesting. Further, there is Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the joint opposition which is all set to make political equations different in Rajasthan.

Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to field its candidates on all 200 seats. The party’s six MLAs have to be proven turncoats and have joined hands with Congress in the last two terms. The BSP is definitely not on good terms with the ruling party which is part of INDIA and is challenging BJP.

Similarly, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) floated by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has three MLAs and has announced to contest on all 200 seats. RLP was a BJP ally but they parted ways due to farm law controversy and presently Beniwal is playing innings alone in his party.

“Party membership drive is going on from July 31 to August 31. There is excitement throughout the state with this drive. Party leaders are touring the state. We are closely monitoring the exercise and taking feedback also. Our working committee will also be launched soon,” he said. However, RLP is tight lipped about its alliance with INDIA.

AAP Spokesperson Yogendra Gupta said that, “Our meeting will be held this week where we are going to discuss mega initiatives to be taken for polls. Our team is ready, grassroots surveys are being done. With an alliance with INDIA, we will give a befitting reply to BJP.”

He said that BJP was winning in Rajasthan because of divide and rule politics. “This time the opposition stands united. BJP has a vote share of around 36 per cent while opposition has a joint vote share of 63 per cent,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, BJP is in a divided state; with only Prime Minister Modi visiting the state a few times to address the public rallies. The party’s leaders are overconfident and bank upon the political trend of power being transferred after every five years.

However, all is not well in the Congress camp also with the long crack being the divide between the Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. During Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the state, questions were raised when Sachin Pilot was invited to speak first. Also, Rahul Gandhi not sitting in close proximity of Ashok Gehlot pointed towards where the high command seems to be interested. There were also no photographs of the three leaders taken together like we have witnessed in the past.

“It seems to be the High Command’s message that Pilot should speak first as it does consider him an asset, hence can’t ignore him,” a Congress leader said.

Political analysts say that with diversion running deep in BJP and Congress going through its own crisis, AAP can make inroads in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi can also dent Congress by taking substantive Muslims votes away from the party, which can indirectly help BJP also.

Given the small political parties making inroads in the state, the 2023 assembly election is no more a political dynamic for two political parties only in the border state India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.