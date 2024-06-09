India will continue to take giant strides under PM Modi, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Sworn in as Union Minister once again on Sunday, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India's journey towards development and prosperity will gather more speed during the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong resolve to develop each and every corner of the country. India's flag flies high on the global stage under PM Modi's leadership and the Indian economy, too, is taking giant strides. This will continue in Modi 3.0," Scindia told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Scindia, who was Civil Aviation Minister during the second term of Modi government, defeated Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav by a margin of over 5.40 lakh votes from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha constituency.

This was Scindia's first general election on BJP's symbol.

