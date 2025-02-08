India in touch with US authorities to work on logistics of Tahawwur Rana's surrender: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) India has said that it is in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of the surrender of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana as he has "exhausted all legal avenues" in the United States.

In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this in response to a query on Rana's extradition from the US.

During the briefing, Foreign Secretary Misri said, "On the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, from recent developments, you would be aware that Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal, and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities."

He added, "We will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter."

The developments come ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the United States.

"The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration in all areas of mutual interest", Misri said.

Foreign Secretary Misri also mentioned that PM Modi and US President Donald Trump would hold bilateral meetings in both restricted and delegation-level formats, with senior US administration figures expected to meet the Prime Minister during the visit.

"The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US," he added.

Earlier, during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the Indian side was working with the US on procedural issues for the early extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India.

"On January 21, the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused. With that looks like his appeal in the matter has been dismissed. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," Jaiswal said.

On January 28, the US State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the statement said.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, which resulted in the deaths of 164 people, may now be extradited to India.

Rana's co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Rana, seeking to prevent his extradition to India.

The petition, filed in November 2024, was against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favor of his extradition.

A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the deaths of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and more than 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

