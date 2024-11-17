India successfully tests long-range hypersonic missile

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The DRDO has conducted a successful flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile off the Odisha coast.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X on Sunday announced the significant achievement and said that this has put the country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.

The flight trial of the long-range hypersonic missile was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister congratulated the Armed forces and the Industry for the successful launch.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. I congratulate Team @DRDO_India, our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement," Rajnath Singh said in his post.

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km for all the Indian Armed Forces wings.

The missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners.

Hypersonic missiles are characterised by their ability to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, making them highly challenging for enemies to detect and intercept.

The successful trial highlights the country's capabilities in strengthening its strategic deterrence and national security.

More details are awaited.

