India, Sri Lanka, South Africa to feature in women's ODI tri-series in Colombo in April-May

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India, Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to feature in a women's ODI tri-series, to be held entirely at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo from April 27 to May 11, said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The opening game of the tri-series will be played between Sri Lanka and India on April 27. Each team will play four games, with the top two sides to qualify for the final to be played on May 11. SLC added that all the matches will be played as day games.

The tri-series serves as welcome development for India to finetune its preparation for the 13th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup, which they are slated to play on their home soil later this year. This will be the last time of the tournament having eight teams, with Australia entering the competition as defending champions.

India will host the Women's ODI World Cup for the fourth time after 1978, 1997 and 2013. India will also be hosting its first global women's ICC tournament since 2016 T20 World Cup, which ran parallelly with the men’s event.

India’s last ODI assignment was hosting Ireland for a three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, which they won 3-0 in January. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are currently touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, with the opening game being washed out due to rain.

Women’s ODI Tri-Series schedule:

April 27 - Sri Lanka vs India

April 29 - India vs South Africa

May 1 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 4 - Sri Lanka vs India

May 6 - South Africa vs India

May 8 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 11 - Final

