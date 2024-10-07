India set for a return to playing in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian team is all set to make a return to playing in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, scheduled to take place from November 1 to 3 this year. The tournament began in 1992 and was last held in 2017 before being revived this year.

“Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power-hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and MAXIMUM THRILLS! HK6 is back from 1st to 3rd November 2024! Don’t miss out!,” wrote Cricket Hong Kong on its ‘X’ account on Monday.

The 20th edition of the tournament, to be played between 12 teams, will be held at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Other participating teams include Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The competition has previously witnessed various legends of the game like Brain Lara, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, and Anil Kumble featuring for their respective teams. India had won the tournament in 2005, while England and South Africa are the most successful teams with five titles each.

Other previous winners of the competition include Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the West Indies. The tournament’s format is unique as matches are played between two teams of six players. Each game consists of a maximum of five overs for each side.

But the title clash will see each team bowl five overs comprising of eight balls, up from the six deliveries in normal matches. Barring the wicket-keeper, every member of the fielding side will have to bowl one over, while wides and no-balls will count as two runs. Batsmen are forced to retire at 31 but can come back in once all other batsmen have been dismissed or have retired.

