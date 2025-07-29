India’s swift retaliation rewrote rules of counterterrorism: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, delivered a forceful account of India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

He asserted that India has set its own rules now after the Pahalgam attack. PM Modi outlined three strategic principles that now guide India’s national security posture: India will respond to attacks on its own terms; nuclear threats will no longer deter action; and there will be no distinction between terrorists and those who support or shelter them.

He stated that Pakistan had anticipated a major retaliation, and India executed its plan with precision on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7. “The attack of April 22 was avenged in just 22 minutes,” he said, underscoring the speed and decisiveness of the operation. PM Modi described Operation Sindoor as a strategic breakthrough, marking the first time India targeted locations it had never reached before.

He claimed that terrorist bases in Wahwalpur and Muridke were razed, and that many Pakistani airbases remain incapacitated. “Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases. We proved that Pakistan’s nuclear threats are hollow. Nuclear blackmailing will not work,” he declared.

He emphasised India’s growing technological prowess, noting that domestically developed drones played a critical role in exposing and dismantling terror infrastructure. “This is the era of technology-based warfare. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s mastery in this domain,” he said.

The Prime Minister also framed the operation as a turning point in global perception, asserting that the world now recognises the strength of a self-reliant India. He said the joint action by the Army, Air Force, and Navy had left Pakistan stunned, and that the new normal is one where terror masterminds live in fear of Indian retaliation.

