India’s identity extends beyond Nehru, claims TN BJP

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad claimed on Sunday that India’s identity goes beyond India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and urged the DMK government to recognise the collective contributions of all national leaders.

He warned that any attempt to distort history would backfire, and history would judge the DMK harshly. Prasad stated, “Politics should be kept out of education, and fact-based narratives must be instilled in students.”

The BJP leader acknowledged that the Tamil Development Department has announced a speech competition scheduled for November 12 and 13 to commemorate the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said this initiative aims to honour leaders who contributed to India’s independence and development.

“By organising such competitions on the birthdays and anniversaries of these leaders, we pay tribute to their legacies and inspire future generations to learn from their experiences and ideals,” Prasad said.

However, he emphasised that India’s struggle for independence and subsequent progress involved many leaders beyond Nehru and his family.

Prasad stressed the importance of recognising contributions from other visionary leaders who helped shape India’s history.

The BJP leader suggested that the Tamil Development Department should hold similar speech and essay competitions for students on the birth and memorial days of a wider range of national leaders, including freedom fighters like Mahakavi Bharathiyar, V.U. Chidambaranar, Subramania Siva, Subramania Bharathi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He also recommended honouring national leaders such as Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and APJ Abdul Kalam.

“It is essential that these competitions are not restricted to leaders aligned with the ruling party’s ideology,” Prasad noted.

He urged the DMK government to ensure that competitions are held to honour all notable leaders, not just Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, to foster a comprehensive understanding of India’s diverse political heritage among students.

“Organising such competitions will encourage students to learn about the contributions of these leaders and inspire future generations to work towards the nation’s progress,” Prasad stated.

He argued that recognising the roles of various leaders in India’s independence struggle and development, rather than focusing on a select few, would promote a more inclusive understanding of India’s history.

He highlighted that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister largely due to Mahatma Gandhi’s preference.

Following the deaths of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prasad claimed the Congress party became dominated by the Nehru family, whose stronghold prevented the rise of any opposing party, creating an environment without opposition.

“Consequently, India remained under the Nehru family’s influence for 55 years post-independence,” he said, adding that many national projects and government buildings were named after Nehru family members, including Motilal Nehru, Kamala Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi.

Prasad noted that this trend continued until the coalition government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998.

“Only after Vajpayee’s tenure did leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Lal Bahadur Shastri, previously overshadowed by Congress, begin to receive recognition,” he claimed.

He expressed concerns that the DMK, following Congress’s legacy, might also overlook other leaders’ contributions in favour of its own.

He highlighted a growing trend of naming state projects and buildings after former Chief Minister Karunanidhi under the pretext of his centenary celebrations, cautioning that this sets a troubling precedent.

Prasad advised Chief Minister Stalin to recognise that altering history could lead to unintended consequences, and history may ultimately redefine his legacy.

The BJP leader concluded by urging the DMK government to acknowledge the sacrifices and achievements of all leaders, rather than solely honouring Karunanidhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.