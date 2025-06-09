India 'ready to perform' in vital Asian Cup Qualifier vs Hong Kong, claims Marquez

Kowloon, June 9 (IANS) India will take on Hong Kong, China on Matchday 2 in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Kowloon.

The Group C table is still a clean slate with all four teams level on a point apiece after both games on Matchday 1 on March 25 ended goalless. India and Bangladesh drew in Shillong, while Hong Kong also got a point away to Singapore. Only the group winners will qualify for the Asian Cup in 2027. India, who made it to two successive Asian Cups for the first time in 2023, are aiming to extend the historic streak. Hong Kong also qualified for the previous tournament, but with only one available berth, either side is bound to miss out.

India head coach Manolo Márquez exuded confidence on the eve of the Blue Tigers’ clash against Hong Kong.

“Our preparations have been much better this time, if we compare with the previous FIFA windows, where you practically don’t have too much time. We had about three weeks to prepare, between Kolkata, Bangkok, and here in Hong Kong. And we are ready to perform. Nothing special,” said Márquez.

“The environment in the team is quite good as well. Obviously, in all teams across the world, the environment is better when you are winning games constantly. But the environment, the relationship between the players, regardless of the results, is very good,” he said.

India centre-back Konsham Chinglensana Singh echoed the coach’s words. “We are well prepared for the game after three weeks in the camp. Mentally, and physically, we have prepared well, and are ready for the game,” he added.

The Blue Tigers have not had the rub of the green in recent times. Out of the three matches they have played in 2025 so far, they have won one, drawn one, and lost their last match against Thailand last week. Márquez, however, is not too worried about the 0-2 defeat against Thailand.

“In my opinion, most coaches are not worried about the scores in the friendly games. We are focusing on the important match (Hong Kong),” he said. “I know everyone speaks about the score (against Thailand). But if we scored from the chances we created, it would have been different. This is football.”

In what will be the inaugural football match at the newly built 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium, the tickets, reportedly, have sold out, and a full house can be expected on Tuesday. The stadium features a retractable roof, which will be kept closed during the match. On Monday, the Blue Tigers had an official training session at the venue to get a feel of the conditions.

“We will try to enjoy the situation in this stadium. I don’t know if it will be completely full, but a lot of people will be there. It will be a nice event, but obviously, we are focusing on winning the game,” said Márquez.

Hong Kong, China’s head coach, Ashley Westwood, is no stranger to Indian football, having coached clubs like Bengaluru FC, ATK, and Punjab FC in India before taking up international coaching roles, first in Afghanistan, followed by Hong Kong.

Westwood spoke highly of the development that Indian football has seen over the years. “I went to India in 2013, and the country is a million miles away from where it was back then. I know their coach, I watched the ISL. He’s a good coach, and he’s been doing good things with FC Goa. He coaches right, he prepares right, and his players are always fit.

“The spirit’s good in the squad, and everybody gets on with each other. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Hong Kong midfielder Ngan Cheuk Pan stressed on the importance for his teammates and him to focus on their own game, for the clash against India. “We’re following the tactics set by the coach and focusing on what we can do to improve our own performance. We want to be able to play our own game,” he said.

India and Hong Kong, China have crossed swords 24 times. The Blue Tigers have won nine of these matches, while the hosts for Tuesday’s game have won eight; seven matches have ended in draws.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.