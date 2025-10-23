India re-elected as vice-chair of COP10 Asia-Pacific Bureau, reaffirms commitment to clean sport

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India have been re-elected as the vice-chairperson of the Bureau for the Asia-Pacific (Group IV) for the term 2025–2027 during the 10th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, held from October 20 to 22 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Azerbaijan was elected Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau. Brazil, Zambia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also elected as vice-chairs for their respective regional groups.

The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the Convention, which is the only legally binding international instrument committed to promoting integrity and eliminating doping in sport globally.

India also extended in-kind support to the proceedings of the COP10 Session by facilitating provision of interactive boards displaying the journey of the Anti-Doping Convention.

More than 500 representatives of national governments, anti-doping organisations, and permanent delegations to UNESCO attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on strengthening governance and compliance under the Convention, financing the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, and addressing emerging challenges, including gene manipulation, traditional pharmacopoeia, and ethical considerations in sport, as per the sport ministry release.

The COP9 Bureau and Approval Committee’s report highlighted institutional coherence, strategic communication, and cross-sectoral integration.

India successfully proposed amendments aimed at promoting harmonisation and visibility across education-related projects by integrating Values Education through Sport (VETS) approach to foster the transmission of sport values, ethics and integrity among youth, sport organisations and the society at large.

The outcomes of COP10 will contribute to the ongoing reform process of the Convention, aimed at enhancing its governance and effectiveness.

The session concluded with reaffirmation of the collective commitment of States Parties to promoting integrity and fairness in sport.

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