India to participate in Mandiri U20 Challenge Series in Indonesia

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The India U20 men's team will participate in the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series 2025, a four-nation friendly tournament, in Indonesia from January 24 to 30. Syria, Jordan and hosts Indonesia are the other teams.

Biby Thomas Muttath has been appointed as the coach, with Mileswamy Govindaraju Ramachandran as the assistant coach and Dipankar Choudhury as the goalkeeper coach, the All India Football Federation said in a release.

Thomas, on Monday, named a 23-member squad consisting of 17 and 18 year-olds (born 2007 and 2008), who are preparing for the SAFF U19 Championship to be held from May 8 to 18.

India will begin the tournament with a match against Syria on January 24, followed by Jordan on January 27 and Indonesia on January 30. The matches will be played at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo. All three of India's opponents are using the tournament to prepare for February's AFC U20 Asian Cup (with players born in 2005).

India, who had been camping in Goa, will depart for Sidoarjo on Tuesday. After the tournament, the team will have a break before reassembling with more players for a longer camp to continue the preparations for the SAFF U19 Championship.

India U20 squad for the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series, Indonesia:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Singh Aheibam, Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, Karan Makkar.

Defenders: Yaipharemba Chingakham, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Afinmon Baiju, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Md. Arbash, Mahmad Sami, Levis Zangminlun, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Ahongshangbam Samson, Ninghthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Jajo Prashan, Ngamgouhou Mate, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Danny Meitei Laishram.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Lemmet Tangvah, Sujin S, Mohd. Zulkif.

Head Coach: Biby Thomas Muttath

Assistant Coach: Mileswamy Govindaraju Ramachandran

Goalkeeping Coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Chelston Pinto

