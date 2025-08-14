India may become our largest market, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday said that India is now the AI firm's second-largest market in the world and "it may become our largest."

He commented on a wide-ranging exchange on the WTF podcast with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.

“Having ChatGPT-5 is like having PhD-level experts in every field available to you 24/7, not only to ask anything but also to do anything for you, write code, generate research, plan an event,” he said.

Altman highlighted how the model can support almost every function of an early-stage business. “You could use GPT-5 to help you write the software for a product, help you handle customer support, help you write marketing and communications plans, help you review legal documents,” he added.

Altman believes it is the best time to start a career. He said AI tools like GPT-5 can help young Indians. It can assist in software, customer support, and marketing. Altman noted India's enthusiasm for AI transformation. He emphasised that AI creates an open canvas.

Altman claimed that GPT-5 represents a significant leap in how people interact with AI across personal, creative, and professional use cases, unlocking not just answers but execution.

He emphasised how feedback from Indian users, across language support, affordability, and access, has directly shaped product development at OpenAI.

Altman said, “If there is one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it’s India. The excitement, the embrace of AI…the energy is incredible.”

The OpenAI CEO highlighted that the real opportunity for India lies in moving from consumption to global creation, building tools, platforms, and companies that the rest of the world will use.

GPT‑5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers getting more usage and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‑5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.

