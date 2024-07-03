India to host Armwrestling Asian International Cup in October

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) on Wednesday announced to host the Asian International Cup later this year. The tournament will take place in Mumbai from October 19-26.

PAFI along with the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) will organise the event.

A total of 350-400 overseas talent and more than 800+ arm wrestlers from India will be taking part in this tournament.

The Asian International Cup, which will have have athlete participation from 15 Asian countries, will follow and have the same categories as the Asian and World Championship.

Preeti Jhangiani, president of the PAFI voiced her thoughts on India hosting the Asian International Cup and said, "It is a matter of great honour and pride for us at People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to have received the mandate to host the prestigious Asian Armwrestling Cup. India will be hosting an International arm wrestling tournament after a huge gap.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.