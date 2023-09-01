‘India a Hindu Rashtra’: Sizeable citizens accept this fact, says Mohan Bhagwat 

Nagpur, Sept 1 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India is a Hindu Rashtra and a sizeable population of the country firmly believe in the concept.

He said a few people do not understand this fact and refuse to accept it, but the fact is, “India is a Hindu nation and significant people accept it.”

The RSS Chief was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a new office of Shri Narakesari Prakashan Limited in Nagpur which publishes RSS’s Marathi daily Tarun Bharat.

The RSS Chief said that a section of people may not accept ‘India as a Hindu Rasthra’ for their selfish motives. “It is a Hindu land with Hindu culture where everyone has a bond.”

“Hindustan (India) is a Hindu Rashtra and this is a fact. Ideologically, all Bharatiyas (Indians) are Hindus and Hindus mean all Bharatiyas. All those who are in Bharat (India) today are related to Hindu culture, Hindu ancestors and Hindu land, nothing other than these.”

Addressing the gathering at the office of the newspaper, he said reporting should cover everyone and be done fairly and based on facts while “keeping our own ideology intact.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also joined the stage with Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, cited the media’s influence and called it necessary for it to propagate “proper ideas”.

“The media must work to raise social consciousness. The media are expected to bring positivity to the thoughts of the citizens and should aim to eliminate negativity. Thoughts are expected to get priority over business,” Fadnavis said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said inclusiveness should be the identity of a newspaper.

“Readers love media that are inclusive along with ideological identity.”

