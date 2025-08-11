India hands over 5 metric tonnes of black-eyed Cowpea seeds to Fiji for agricultural aid

Suva, Aug 11 (IANS) In a significant step towards solidarity with its Indo-Pacific partners, the Indian mission handed over five metric tonnes of cowpea seeds as humanitarian assistance to the Fijian government on Monday.

This was the first tranche of the seeds sent to Fiji and was delivered to the island nation in Nadi city. The initiative will enhance farming sustainability, support growers, and boost food security in the island nation.

Sharing the information on X, the Indian High Commission in Suva posted, "On behalf of the Government of India, High Commission of India in Fiji handed over cowpea seeds to the Fiji Government in Sabeto, Nadi today. This initiative strengthens agricultural resilience, empowers growers, and bolsters food security."

"Local farmers stand to gain immensely from Fiji's largest Cowpea project, enjoying improved yields, greater crop diversity and increased incomes -- strengthening rural livelihoods, now and in future," it added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the 1st tranche of seeds departed from Delhi for Fiji on July 26.

In this, India sent humanitarian assistance of 5 metric tonnes of black-eyed cowpea seeds to Pacific partner Fiji to support agricultural production as part of its 'Act East Policy.'

Earlier in July, India and Fiji also held the 6th Foreign Office Consultations in Suva and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, along with in sectors like health, education, capacity building, trade, investment, renewable energy, climate change, people-to-people and culture exchanges.

India has long been a development partner for Fiji, supporting various sectors and capacity-building initiatives, including programmes such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), scholarships for Fijian students, and collaborations in areas like digital transformation.

The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognising the Indian Pharmacopoeia also spotlights the enhanced cooperation in pharmaceutical and medical standards.

