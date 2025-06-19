India-France joint military exercise kicks off in France

La Cavalerie, June 19 (IANS) The eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise, Shakti, commenced at Camp Larzac in La Cavalerie on Thursday, marking yet another milestone in the growing defence partnership between India and France.

The biennial exercise aims to enhance interoperability and foster mutual understanding between the two militaries, with this year's focus on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 90 personnel, is primarily represented by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services. The French contingent, also comprising 90 personnel, is represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13 DBLE).

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials from both nations. Brigadier Veeresh Thapar, India’s Military Attache to France, and Colonel HV Kalia, who is leading the Indian contingent, were present from the Indian side. Representing the French Army were Colonel Benjamin Brunet, Commander of the 13 DBLE, and Lieutenant Colonel Castillo, Deputy Commander.

Addressing the troops, the dignitaries underscored the importance of the exercise in building tactical proficiency, operational coordination, and trust.

"Both sides conveyed their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed confidence that the exercise would foster deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the armed forces of India and France", said a defence spokesperson.

"In their remarks, the dignitaries highlighted that Exercise Shakti-VIII would not only enhance the operational preparedness of both armies but also contribute significantly to the growing Indo-French defence partnership", it added.

As both countries continue to expand their strategic partnership beyond the conventional realms, military engagements like Shakti play a crucial role in bolstering bilateral cooperation and reinforcing shared commitments to global peace and stability.

Over the course of the exercise, participating troops will engage in joint tactical drills, share best practices and operational insights, and strengthen bonds of camaraderie and trust.

As the Indian and French troops train side by side, the exercise stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and defence collaboration between the two democracies.

