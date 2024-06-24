India to field strong 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India will be represented by a strong 11-member squad at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held over five days in Islamabad, starting on Tuesday.

Nine of the players are seeded in the top-10 in their respective age-group categories, with Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia the second seeds among boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 respectively.

India squad (with seedings in brackets):

Boys – U-17: Yusha Nafees (6); U-15: Shiven Agarwal (2), Lokesh Subramani; U-13: Dhruv Bopana.

Girls – U-19: Nirupama Dubey (5), Shameena Riaz (8); U-17: Unnati Tripathi (6); U-15: Anika Dubey (8), Diva Shah (9); U-13: Aadya Budhia (2); Goushika M (4).'

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.