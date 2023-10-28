India equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that today India is equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities.

While addressing the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, the Prime Minister also distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations.

Modi noted that the journey of Razgar Melas has reached an important milestone as Rozgar Melas started in October last year providing appointment letters for government jobs to lakhs of youths in various RozgarMelas in the Centre and NDA-ruled states and Union Territories.

“Today also, more than 50,000 youths have been given government jobs,” he said.

"Today, India is equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities. India's trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors," he said.

Modi underlined that the Rozgar Melas organised in various states and Union Territories are signs of the government’s commitment towards the future of the youth where work is underway in mission mode.

“We’re not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent system in place,” Modi said as he noted the increased trust by the youth in the recruitment processes.

The Prime Minister said that the government is making an effort to not only streamline the processes but also restructure the examination procedure.

He underlined that the time taken for recruitment under the staff selection cycle has also been reduced to half.

“The overall time between the notification of employment to the employment letter has been significantly reduced,” Modi said.

Speaking about certain examinations under SSC, the Prime Minister said that the exams are now being conducted in 13 different regional languages apart from Hindi and English making it easier for those aspirants to break the language barrier.

Referring to the speed of development that is creating newer job opportunities in every sector, he mentionedDhordo village which has been awarded the best tourism village by the United Nations, and World Heritage site recognition for the Hoysala temple complex and Shanti Niketan.

“These developments and increased tourism will create new opportunities for the youth. Similarly, strides in the sports are also creating new avenues,” he said.

“Government is strengthening the traditional sectors providing employment opportunities while also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports,” the Prime Minister said.

He also touched upon opening up “new avenues” in the drone technology sector and gave examples of crop assessment and nutrient spraying being carried out with its help.

Under the Swamitva Scheme, the Prime Minister said that drones are being used for land mapping.

He also mentioned the delivery of medicines in the Lahaul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh by making use of drones, thereby reducing the estimated time from 2 hours to less than 20-30 minutes. Startups have also benefited a lot from drones and helped create new designs and technologies, he noted.

Modi said that any competitive advantage of any country needs the power of youth to be fully realised.

He mentioned the initiatives of skilling and education that are equipping the youth to take full advantage of the new opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.