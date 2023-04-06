India: Covid fresh cases cross 5k-mark

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) With 5,335 infections registered in the past 24 hours, the fresh Covid cases in India breached the 5,000-mark on Thursday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The new addition has pushed the total number of active cases to 25,587.

According to the data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 2.89 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that till now 220.66 crore Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. 1,993 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased total recoveries to 4,41,82,538. The recovery rate has been pegged at 98.75 per cent.

As many as 1,60,742 tests conducted in the same period took the total number of tests to 92.23 crore.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 509 fresh cases, a Delhi government health bulletin stated. No deaths, however, were reported.

The positivity rate of the city stands at 26.54 per cent.

