India condemns Pak airstrikes on Afghanistan, says 'old practice' to blame neighbours for internal failures

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) India on Monday condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, emphasising that it is Islamabad's "old practice" to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday while responding to media queries regarding airstrikes on Afghan civilians.

"We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he added.

On December 24, Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan resulted in the death of 46 people, including several women and children, inviting worldwide criticism and a stern warning from the current regime in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes by Pakistani fighter jets on parts of Barmal district in Paktika province was the second instance in 2024 of Islamabad directly hitting "civilian areas" on Afghan territory.

In March 2024, a similar strike had killed eight people, including three children.

"Afghans will not forget the invasion of their territory, and Pakistani rulers should adopt a measured policy," said Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, two days after the air strikes.

During his speech at an event marking the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion, Muttaqi had strongly advised Pakistan to "learn from the fate of the Soviet Union and the United States", emphasising that Afghanistan will never accept invasions. He also called on the people of Pakistan to stop their rulers' wrong policies.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence, had stated that Pakistan must realise such arbitrary actions do not solve any problems.

"The Islamic Emirate considers this brutal act a violation of all international principles and an outright aggression, and strongly condemns it. The Pakistani side must understand that such arbitrary actions are not a solution to any problem," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Afghan news outlet Tolo news.

Hamid Karzai, the former President of Afghanistan, while condemning the airstrikes of the Pakistani military forces in the "strongest terms", called it a blatant aggression and violation of Afghan sovereignty.

Karzai said the tension in relations between the two countries was the product of Pakistan's wrong policies of strengthening extremism in the region and trying to weaken Afghanistan.

He warned that civilized relations based on good neighbourliness would be in the interest of both countries.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul, was also called to the Afghan foreign ministry and issued a strong demarche.

