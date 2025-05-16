India committed to global climate action to safeguard Himalayas: Bhupendra Yadav

Kathmandu, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's unwavering commitment to global climate action and the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard the Himalayas and other mountain ecosystems during the inaugural session of 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' organised in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Friday.

The high-level global dialogue was convened under the theme of 'Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity' and saw participation of ministers and climate leaders from across the world.

"The Himalayas bear a significant part of the burden of the environmental crisis. We in India, with our significant Himalayan territory, witness these impacts first-hand. India shares the concerns of the mountain States and their people. Our environmental futures are intrinsically linked. India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is deeply committed to contributing to climate action with the urgency it demands, despite our minimal role for the crisis," Yadav posted on X after the session.

Several foreign dignitaries, including Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress Xiao Jie and COP29 President and Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev participated in the session.

"It is a profound honour to represent India at this historic gathering. The name Sagarmatha, meaning 'Head of the Sky', aptly encapsulates the majesty and the responsibility we bear in protecting the mountains that form the lifeblood of our planet," said Minister Yadav.

He appreciated Nepal for hosting the 'Sambaad' and stated that India, with its vast Himalayan region, shares a common ecological and cultural bond with its mountain neighbours. He stressed that South Asia accounts for only four per cent of historical global CO₂ emissions, despite being home to nearly 25 per cent of the global population.

The Minister emphasised that the burden of the climate crisis continues to fall disproportionately on developing nations, while developed countries remain far from fulfilling their commitments to climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Yadav asserted the immense biodiversity value of high-altitude ecosystems like the India and Nepal region. He stressed on the need for enhanced transboundary conservation efforts, calling on all Himalayan nations to collaborate under the International Big Cats Alliance to support joint protection initiatives for species such as snow leopards, tigers, and leopards.

"The Alliance aims to foster conservation expertise, fund critical initiatives, and create a knowledge repository for the protection of these iconic species," he stated during his address.

"At the 13th CoP to the Convention on Migratory Species in February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of protecting the snow leopard and its habitat in the upper Himalayas. In line with this vision, India has conducted its first comprehensive Snow Leopard Population Assessment, which carried out between 2019 and 2023, found a total of 718 snow leopards across India, representing approximately 10-15 per cent of the global population," Yadav said further while reflecting on the significance of Project Snow Leopard launched by PM Modi.

"India stands ready to partner with Nepal and all mountain nations to protect our shared ecological heritage. In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — we must ensure that our sacred mountains continue to stand tall as beacons of hope and sustainability," Yadav concluded.

Following the session, Yadav met Nepal PM Oli on the sidelines of 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' event.

"Communicated India's appreciation for organising Sagarmatha Sambaad to discuss ‘Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity’. Both sides showed willingness to deepen ties in areas of clean energy, biodiversity conservation and protecting our natural resources. Expressed my gratitude for the wonderful Nepalese hospitality," he said after meeting Oli.

Later in the day, Yadav also called on Arzu Rana Deuba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

"A good meeting with Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India. We took stock of the gamut of deep-rooted Nepal-India ties. Given India's role as a climate leader, we value H.E. Yadav's important perspective at the Sagarmatha Sambaad," Deuba posted on X after the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.