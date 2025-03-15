India calls for more inclusive fight against bigotry that targets religiophobia

United Nations, March 15 (IANS) India has called for a more inclusive fight against bigotry that takes on religiophobia, targeting hatred of all religions.

Expressing concern over violence against places of worship and religions, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said on Friday, “We strongly believe that the path to meaningful progress [in fighting bigotry] lies in acknowledging that religiophobia in its various forms threatens the fabric of our diverse, global society”.

It is “imperative to recognise that religious discrimination is a broader challenge that affects followers of all faiths”, he said at a General Assembly commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“As we observe this day, let us remember that the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the broader struggle against religious discrimination in all its forms”, he said.

In keeping with the day’s theme, Harish also said, “We stand united with the UN membership in condemning incidents of religious intolerance against Muslims”.

“With over 200 million of its citizens practising Islam, India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world”, he said.

Virtually every major faith has a home in India, which is the birthplace of four world religions, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. Harish said.

“Fostering a world free from religious discrimination, hatred and violence has been a way of life for India since time immemorial”, he said.

This historic tradition was behind India signing on to the more expansive “Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief” adopted by the General Assembly in 1981.

Emphasising the need for inclusivity in combatting bigotry by making it a campaign for the defence of all religions, he said, “In an increasingly fractured world, the United Nations is envisaged as an entity that rises above differences”.

In keeping with its core agenda of promoting peace and security, growth and development, “any deliberation on issues of faith must seek to unite, not divide”, he added.

Harish warned about the "disturbing rise in violence targeting places of worship and religious communities” and said, “All countries must commit to equal treatment of all their citizens and not practice policies that promote religious discrimination”.

“We must also ensure that the education system does not perpetuate stereotypes or encourage bigotry”, he said.

The UN and its officials focus their campaigns against religious bigotry on only the three religions that claim their lineage to the Jewish Patriarch Abraham – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, which takes centre-stage.

India in the past has directly raised the exclusion of Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Jainism.

Even Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has mentioned specifically only the attacks on the three Abrahamic religions.

Guterres, who is in Bangladesh for an iftar with Rohingya refugees, said in a message, “As Muslims around the world come together to mark the holy month of Ramadan, many do so in fear – fear of discrimination, exclusion, and even violence”.

But, he added without naming other religions, “This is part of a wider scourge of intolerance, extremist ideologies, and attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations”.

“When one group is attacked, the rights and freedoms of all are at risk”, he said.

General Assembly President Philomen Yang drew attention to the danger to Islam that comes from Muslim extremists and inflames Islamaphobia.

“Extremists are weaponising Islam, spreading fear and hatred to achieve their malicious aims”, he said. “This has dangerous impacts for the vast majority of Muslims and other peaceful worshipers”.

“We cannot accept the misuse of Islam for malicious intentions”, he said.

“Nor can we allow Islamophobia to incite unjustified hatred and violent attacks against an entire community”, he added.

Yang also said, “Today, we see a disturbing rise in discrimination and violence, not only against Muslims but many religious communities around the world”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.