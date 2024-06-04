INDIA bloc's Manish Tewari scripts narrow victory in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) INDIA bloc candidate and two-time Congress MP Manish Tewari won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday after defeating his nearest rival Sanjay Tandon of the BJP by a slender margin of 2,504 votes.

Tewari is a former Union Minister who earlier represented the Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seats in Punjab.

Chandigarh recorded 68 per cent voter turnout on June 1, as political parties cited the sweltering heat behind the drop in polling from the 70 per cent recorded in 2019.

Since its inception in 1967, the Congress has won the seat seven times. The BJP won four times, while the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the Janata Dal, and the Janata Party held the seat for a single term each.

