India begin Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ships campaign with 5-0 win over Macau

Qingdao (China), Feb 12 (IANs) Last edition’s bronze medallists, India, kicked off their Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Macau in Group D at the Qingdao Sports Centre Conson Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The dominant victory also confirmed India’s passage to the knockout stage. The 2023 bronze medallists will face South Korea in their second group stage match on Thursday to determine the group standings. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

National Games mixed doubles gold medallists Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath began India’s march with a 21-10, 21-9 win over Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi in the tie’s opening mixed doubles match.

Lakshya Sen then made India lead to it 2-0 with a 21-16, 21-12 victory over Pui Pang Fong in the men’s singles, while Malvika Bansod then confirmed India’s passage to the knockout stage by beating Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9 in the women’s singles.

India fielded a scratch combination of MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles and had no trouble defeating Macau’s pairing of Pui and Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9 to make it 4-0.

The women’s doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly completed the 5-0 score line with a 21-10, 21-5 triumph over Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa, applying the icing on the cake.

India's campaign in the last edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals and they returned home with a first-ever medal -- a bronze -- from the continental tournament.

Result: India bt Macau 5-0 (Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath bt Leong Iok Chong/Ng Weng Chi 21-10, 21-9; Lakshya Sen bt Pui Pang Fong 21-16, 21-12; Malvika Bansod bt Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9; MR Arjun/Chirag Shetty bt Pui Chi Chon/Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9; Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly bt NG Weng Chi/Pui Chi Wa 21-10, 21-5).

