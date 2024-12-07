India to be among top 10 maritime nations by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) India will soon emerge as the world leader in the maritime sector as it multiplies its cargo handling capacity in ports and builds a robust shipping building and repairs ecosystem, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kamarajar Port trust here, the minister said that by 2047, India will be among the top 10 maritime nations in the world.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for establishing capital dredging, Integrated Command and Control centre at the Kamarajar port at a cost of Rs 545 crore.

He said the port marked a significant step in decongesting Chennai Port by fostering efficient coal handling with possibilities of future expansion.

The minister said that construction of IOCL Jetty of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will further enhance its capacity.

“The setting up of 1 MLD Seawater desalination plant at the port at a coast of Rs 32 crore would serve to meet not only the Port’s need but also the need of the coastal community for drinking and other domestic purposes,” Sonowal added.

Highlighting that the timely implementation of infrastructural projects taken up by the Shipping Ministry has led to faster completion of flagship programmes, he said quality has also been a focus area when development projects are rolled out.

Meanwhile, Sonowal also attended the 83rd convocation of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras.

“Hindi lives in the hearts of all Indians, and through this language, we can truly unite the entire country in the Gandhian spirit,” the minister emphasised.

“Hindi has accepted every other regional language, making it its biggest point of relevance. We must ensure that Hindi becomes a global language, a power that it is already blessed with,” Sonowal added.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.