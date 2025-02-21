India and Thailand focus on promoting Sanskrit, Hindi among Thai students

Bangkok, Feb 21 (IANS) Marking a milestone in the Indo-Thai bilateral relationship, the Indian Ambassador to Thailand and President of Silpakorn University in Bangkok renewed on Friday the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Sanskrit Chair at the University.

The re-signing highlights the longstanding cooperation between ICCR and the University to preserve shared linguistic heritage. They also discussed ways to promote the Hindi language among Thai students and exchange of expertise in archaeology.

“The Ambassador in his remarks highlighted the contribution of Silpakorn University in the promotion of deep-rooted linguistic and cultural ties between India and Thailand especially through its Sanskrit Study Centre. Exploring other areas of cooperation including the promotion of the Hindi language among Thai students, and exchange of expertise in the field of archaeology were also discussed,” Embassy of India in Bangkok posted on X.

Sanskrit has a deep influence on the philosophy, religion, languages, and literature of the people of various countries in Southeast Asia, especially Thailand. It has been taught in Thailand for more than 100 years. To promote Sanskrit study and research, Silpakorn University approved the proposal for the establishment of the Sanskrit Studies Centre in 1996.

The ICCR Chair of Sanskrit has been established at Silpakorn University according to the MoU between ICCR and Silpakorn University which was signed in June 2013. This MoU was renewed in April 2023 and was valid until December 2024.

In addition to the Sanskrit Chair, ICCR and Thammasat University signed an MoU on the establishment of the ICCR Hindi Chair at Pridi Banomyong International College (PBIC), Thammasat University in 2013 (valid until April 2025) as well as an MoU on the establishment of Chair of Indian Studies with Chiang Mai University in 2018.

In the 80th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the teaching of the Sanskrit language in Thailand and other countries. He said that Sanskrit has played an important role in strengthening cultural relations between India and Thailand. In this context, he mentioned two Sanskrit scholars from Thailand namely Dr. Chirapat Prapandvidya and Dr. Kusuma Raksamani who have played a pivotal role in promoting Sanskrit in Thailand.

India’s bilateral relations with Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions, and extensive people-to-people contacts. Hindu elements can be found among those reflected in Thai architecture, arts, sculpture, dance, drama, and literature. The Thai language also incorporates Pali and Sanskrit influences.

